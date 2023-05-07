Forza Italia, in Berlusconi’s tiring but powerful speech the future legacy of “lay saints” – breaking latest news

The curiosity has become almost morbid when at 13, perfectly punctual as scheduled, the leader makes his semi-divine appearance to the blue people in a video (recorded on Friday). To the world that, in truth, he had already considered it part of the past, overwhelmed by a very hard disease that often leaves no way out for younger and stronger physiques.

He doesn’t deny it, what was almost an embrace with death: «Here I am, I’m here for you. For the first time after a month, with a shirt and jacket», he begins touching what over the years has almost become a midnight blue uniform, with Forza Italia pin to break the dark. A dress that often wrapped him up too much, which now it almost seems to stay away from himthat hosts a suffering body whose always smiling face – even when the effort makes it look like a grimace – does not hide pain.

Berlusconi heavily rigged, but this time out of respect for others more than out of vanity,he speaks in a tired and heartfelt voiceat times weak. Twice – in long twenty minutes – stops to drink water from a glass to his right, placed next to three highlighters and two pens, while two of his books, «Discourses for democracy» and «L’Italia che ho in mente» stand out on the left. Once he snorts. Every now and then he stumbles over a word, almost chewing it.

But his is a powerful speech, very human, pbecause he speaks perhaps for the first time to those who will be there after him. Let me be clear, he has every intention of staying, for a long time. When he recounts the hardest moment — the night he wakes up at San Raffaele and asks “what am I doing here, why am I here, what am I fighting for here?” And “my Martha who watched over me he replies “you’re here because you’ve worked so hard, maybe too much, you’re working hard to save our democracy and our freedom”» — Silvio Berlusconi is already drawing what he would like to pass on to posterity. A man who defied everything and everyone, “communism” his first “enemy”, to save “Italy, the country I love”. See also Coronavirus, 410 new infections and six deaths in Fvg

He talks more about his past than about the future, he mentions friends of the first hour, those who did the feat with him – Baget Bozzo, Martino, Giuliano Ferrara, Urbani, the ideologues of the party – no one instead of those who are next to him today are called by name. But Berlusconi is giving them a future legacy: the role of witnesses of the “secular religion” that Forza Italia represents, even that of “lay saints”.

It would seem blasphemous to anyone else, it becomes normal if Berlusconi, the leader who survived for 30 years, says so vicissitudes suffered as caused by himself, political, personal, health. The head of a party according to which “the impossible becomes possible”, and somehow this is what happens in a day of tribute dedicated to him.

A sort of “lay miracle” occurs, to stay on topic. A movement that has always found a raison d’être in him returns visually united on stage even if the subterranean divisions exist and will emerge sooner or later. Together side by side, on the notes of the Forza Italia anthem, they seem to be one Tajaniwho sees the blue future in this government and in the strong bond with Meloni, and Licia Ronzulli, who makes it clear that she will not give up: «In politics you are a marathon runner, once you lead, once you are in a group… But you must not give up your own identity».