Forza Italia, Marina Berlusconi-Tajani axis. The leader’s family: “Close to the party” – breaking latest news

ROME – The room is small, but the message launched by the Forza Italia general staff is great: here we are, here we will stay. In the name of Berlusconiwhich “will remain forever in our symbol” and with the support of the Cavaliere familyarrived with a phone call to Antonio Tajani who recites it by reading it on a sheet: «Marina he reiterated to me, respecting the roles, respect, affection and closeness of the whole family towards Forza Italiawhich is one of the major achievements of the father».

With a large photo of Berlusconi between tricolor flags behind him, Tajani, Licia Ronzulli, Paolo Barelli and Fulvio Martusciello – coordinator and group leader of the Senate, Chamber and European Parliament – show and preach unity, and draw the imagined path “in total sharing”, remarks Ronzulli, to make FI a party that will continue to be inspired by Berlusconi and his values, but who will have to learn to walk by himself: Â«As there are Gaullists, now there will be BerlusconiÂ» they all say. With the support of the family behind him, in fact, which is an indispensable premise for continuing the journey and a guarantee that he does not give up. Indeed, Tajani smiles, there will be “new arrivals”.

The road map – says the coordinator after having represented the feeling of pain of all the blues – will be the one foreseen by the statute, to be “observed to the letter”. In order to build the new structure, therefore, the presidency committee will meet next Thursday, which will have to establish the convocation of the National Council which in turn will elect the regent president. Then the regent himself will summon, having heard the Council, the congress to elect the new leader of Forza Italia. But, confirms the coordinator, it is clear that it will not be possible to keep it within the year.

Unlike the day before, when Tajani’s name dominated, no names were mentioned yesterday at the press conference. On the other hand, there was no need: no one doubts that he will manage this phase, if anything, it will be understood whether by modifying the command group immediately after his election, and how. But it is too early to tell, given that – explains Tajani – it is still not even known when the Council will be convened. Instead we talk about the roles of those who are not at the table. Tajani to questions about a possible entry into politics directly by some member of the Berlusconi family (there was talk of his brother Paolo candidate in the college left vacant by the founder, of Marina, Pier Silvio or even Luigino) always replies in the same way: «I read you Marina’s letter: speaks of closeness in “respect for roles”. Clearer than that, intelligent pauca…».

In short, he can’t say it even out of delicacy because he doesn’t speak on behalf of others, but at the moment it seems that the choice of the former prime minister’s family is not to take the field directly.

Also on Marta Fascina and her role Tajani says something, and it almost appears as a gesture of delicacy so as not to expose it in a very delicate moment: «His future role? She is a deputy and Berlusconi’s life partner: there is no need for formal spacesTO”. Here too it seems that everything is yet to be decided: weights, presences, confirmations or novelties. However, there are some firm points: by carrying forward its banners (from minimum pensions to 1,000 euros to tax cuts, from presidentialism to sustainable environmentalism), Forza Italia united ensures its support for the government. And Ronzulli does it with force, which until now had been considered a possible thorn in the side for Meloni. Another certainty, the firm anchorage to the EPP. Indispensable, however, to occupy political space and to create a link with the conservatives in Europe that becomes an alliance.

In the end, commitments: head-on election campaign (in Molise to begin with), initiatives (June 24 and 25 two days of membership in the squares), space for new forces (the three days of Gaeta in September organized by Gasparri are ready) and something new: on 29 September, the day of Berlusconi’s birth, a maxi-convention will be held in Paestum and will forever become the day dedicated to the founder.