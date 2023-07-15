Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: the post-Berlusconi era begins

“I believe that this political party can no longer have a president, which is why I plan to change the word president in the statute to the word ‘national secretary’. Because there is only one president”, he says Antonio Tajani opening the Forza Italia national council at the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome. His proposal was approved by the national council. And the national blue coordinator was unanimously elected new national secretary ‘pro tempore’. A nomination shared by the party that Tajani will hold until the next national congress which should be held before the Europeans. He will therefore not be president, a position that will remain forever with the founder of the party Silvio Berlusconi.

The letter from Berlusconi’s children

The Forza Italia Council, the first without Silvio Berlusconi, opens with a five-minute round of applause for the recently deceased leader. The meeting was opened by the foreign minister and national coordinator of the moved party. And it closes again. In the front row the minister Annamaria Berninithe Deputy Speaker of the House Giorgio Mulèthe undersecretary Paul Sistothe president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifaniand group leaders in the Senate and the House Licia Ronzulli e Paolo Barelli.

“It’s not easy to start this day – says Tajani almost in tears – last night I received an affectionate letter from the Berlusconi family who asked me to read: Dearest, thank you for the support and closeness you have always given to our father . Thank you for all you will do to keep alive the ideals of freedom, progress and democracy that have always characterized his thinking and his actions. A big hug to everyone, with best wishes for a good job”.

“This letter encourages us. We will make Berlusconi’s dreams come true but we need everyone in the party,” commented Tajani. His proposal to change the word president in the statute to the word ‘national secretary’, put to the vote by show of hands, was approved unanimously as reported in the room by the group leader in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli.

“Leading Forza Italia is a really complicated undertaking because there will never be anyone” like Silvio Berlusconi. But now all together we must honor what he did and not disperse all the assets he left us, like a great legacy that we have, and woe to you if the children disperse their father’s legacy”, warns the new secretary of FI .

Tajani’s proposal: secretary not president

The Forza Italia National Council then unanimously voted for the document which “entrusts Antonio Tajani and the collegial monocratic governing bodies according to the respective competences provided for by the statute with the task of guiding the movement up to the national congress in a unitary spirit, in continuity with the ideas and principles of our founder”.

Tajani elected secretary

And the Council then entrusted him with the leadership of the party until the next national congress which should be held before the European ones. The current national blue coordinator, after today’s ok to the statutory amendment proposed by himself, will therefore be called national secretary, he will no longer be president, a position that will remain forever with the founder of the forced movement Berlusconi who died on 12 June.

“I consider myself first of all a national secretary, a militant of FI. Degrees and plumes do not excite me but the values ​​in which I believe and we all believe together. The last survey I received tells us that we are at 11% – comments the Minister of Foreign Affairs – Forza Italia looks to the large abstention party at the next European elections. We want to be the centre, the cornerstone of the Italian political system, and we want to be the center of the centre-right. We are allies but we are different from our allies. We do not intend give up our identity, but let our identity strengthen government action”.

Tajani: “FI guarantees but not against the magistrates”

Tajani is also part of the debate on justice that is animating the majority. “Let’s bring our ideas, our proposals, our values ​​to the tables of the government”, “we must conclude our liberating revolution” and “we will have to move forward on a fundamental principle for us which is guaranteeism. I want to say it very clearly: being guarantor does not mean being weak or conniving with those who commit crimes, but being children of our legal culture because we are Cesare Beccaria’s homeland”, “being guarantor does not mean being against magistrates, it does not mean being weak towards organized crime , we are strongly committed against the mafias without any hesitation – specifies Antonio Tajani immediately after the election to

secretary of Forza Italia – When we ask for the separation of

careers there is nothing against magistrates”.

Also present was Weber, leader of the EPP

“Thank you for your leadership”, said the president of the EPP, Manfred Weber, addressing Antonio Tajani, who was also present at the national council. “Forza Italia is the centre-right in Italy. Forza Italia is the EPP in Italy. I am confident in the future because I know Forza Italia and its people and their motivation – he added – Christian roots guide us. This word belongs very much to President Berlusconi : freedom. Only Forza Italia and a strong EPP can lead the EU. Forza Italia Forza Europa”, he continued.

Dedicate the bridge over the Strait to Berlusconi and premiership proposal

Also included in the programmatic document is the proposal to dedicate the bridge over the strait to Berlusconi (an idea launched just a few days after the death of the blue leader). And also the proposal for the direct election of the prime minister, the so-called premiership which is part of a path of constitutional reforms that the Meloni government would like to implement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

