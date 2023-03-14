Home Health Fosbury, that awkward boy who made the history of the high jump
Fosbury, that awkward boy who made the history of the high jump

The American had the strength and courage to try something different and he did it so well that his style is still used today

He reversed the perspective and came to glory. Instead of facing the obstacle with his belly, he decided to perform the gesture in reverse, arching his back, facing the sky and waiting for the result once he landed on the mattress. It was his way of going beyond conventions, traditions, the conservatism that too often dominates and closes the doors to alternatives. He, Dick Fosbury, who died at the age of seventy-six, had the strength and courage to try something different, new, and he did it so well that his style is still used today.

