Fostering Employee Well-being: Strategies of Isdin and Volkswagen on World Mental Health Day

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, two leading companies, Isdin and Volkswagen, are being highlighted for their focus on promoting the health and well-being of their employees. These companies have implemented various measures to address mental health issues and improve the overall well-being of their workforce.

It has become increasingly important for companies to have a solid strategy in place to prioritize mental health and satisfy the needs of their employees. An effective approach goes beyond just a couple of actions and involves considerations such as budget allocation and measuring the results.

To shed light on these topics, the ORH webinar “Beyond flexible remuneration: well-being strategic for companies” will be held in collaboration with Betterfly, experts in flexible salary. The event is scheduled for October 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Representatives from Isdin and Volkswagen will participate in a colloquium to discuss their respective strategies for employee well-being. Mireia Espada, HR Specialist from Volkswagen Group Services, Elisabet Casas, People Digital Transformation Manager from ISDIN, and Martín Moreno, Head of Insurance from Betterfly, will share their personal experiences and provide insights into implementing successful well-being strategies.

The webinar aims to provide attendees with valuable knowledge on implementing effective wellness plans, promoting employee engagement through well-being measures, and emphasizing the role of internal communication in the success of such strategies.

Participants can look forward to learning from success stories of Volkswagen and Isdin, gaining insights into employee well-being measures, and understanding the significance of internal communication. The agenda and speakers for the webinar are as follows:

– Date: October 10, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CEST)

– Speakers: Representatives from Isdin and Volkswagen

This webinar presents a valuable opportunity for organizations and individuals to learn from the experiences of these leading companies and enhance their own strategies for promoting mental health and well-being in the workplace.

