Found a bacterium that lives in fresh water, possible generator of Parkinson’s disease

A new study has led to the discovery of a bacterium commonly found in fresh water that is linked to Parkinson’s disease.

Not only technology, but also science – especially in recent years – has made great strides, allowing truly impressive discoveries. The latter provided by a university in Helsinki allows for a complete change of cards on the table.

It’s about an unprecedented discovery because it could determine relevant passages regarding the research and above all the prevention of the disease with much more rapid future developments. The bacterium identified would be responsible, as indicated by the scientists, as well as other diseases of the nervous system. Among these, there is even Parkinson’s disease. Let’s find out more together.

A bacterium responsible for the onset of Parkinson’s

Although many countries have undertaken over the years to understand which elements are responsible for the disease, only the University of Helsinki managed to come to an important conclusion. According to what we learn from the results of the study, it would seem that there is a bacterium in the water, called desulfobibrio, which could actually be the cause of Parkinson’s disease.

Within the feces of the analyzed patients, it was discovered that this type of bacterium was always present, together with various strains of Escherichia Coli. They then tried to analyze the reaction of the bacteria against Caenorhabditis elegans e dell’α-synucleina proteina. The result has been that those with the disease have a particular aggregation of alpha-syns in the composition of the bacteria. This means that the bacterium present could be decisive in the development of Parkinson.

It is important to clarify that they have not found a cure for the disease but have understood, with a specific and additional passage to the previous analyses, what causes it. This could lead to in-depth studies on the subject that allow for prevention, understanding how to eliminate bacteria from the digestive system and how to delay the onset of symptoms until definitive cure. In fact, at the moment the experts will focus on the first step: understanding how to expel the bacteria to prevent them from going to contaminate the body. According to them, therefore, these must not join the protein α-synuclein that travels to the brain.

A study was published last month showing how the accumulation of this protein in the brain was related to diseases of the neurological system. According to experts, this other piece will help to make progress much faster, blocking memory loss and lack of movement control. Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s today are the brain pathologies that are most worrying because they are difficult to identify immediately. The next goal, therefore, is also to develop a biological test to know the possibility of developing the disease before the actual symptoms develop.