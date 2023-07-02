Found a human skull in a river: traumatizing discovery

A shocking discovery leaves you speechless, a skull in a river pierced by moose antlers. What to know about the matter

Pictures are not for the faint of heart, a story that seems to have come out of a horror movie or a thriller. A video that went viral on social media shows the discovery of a skull along a stream, the same pierced by moose antlers. Millions of users have spoken out on the matter and the amazement was general. Reconstructing the story, we understand how the protagonist of our story is walking in the woods, during the excursion he came across the terrifying discovery.

It certainly doesn’t happen every day that you find yourself in front of a skull even if sometimes the exception proves the rule, not long ago we covered a similar story but this time the question is much more serious since the remains of bones eroded by time are human ones. The question arises, is the discovery true or false? At the end of the article we will answer this question that has gripped dozens and dozens of users for some time.

Possible hypotheses about the find

On the matter there are at least three hypotheses of the discovery, of course they are personal considerations since the treatment of the subject is quite delicate, but we still want to offer you food for thought in order to then draw the necessary conclusions.

1 hypothesis: the skull in question dates back to someone who died a long time ago, perhaps in a war or due to an illness while going into the woods about to take a walk in the middle of nature.

2 hypotheses: the skull in the photo belongs to a hunter who had a scuffle with the moose, both the man and the animal died as a result of their injuries. Consideration that could also explain the method of discovery, or a horn stuck in the eye socket.

3 hypotheses: it is a joke since there are no particular signs on the bones in the video, it is true however that the conservation of bodies over time is not standardized so it is not said that each corpse reacts in the same way to the passage of time.

A skull in a stream, lay between moose antlers

5 seconds, the scariest you will probably experience today. A video that leaves you speechless posted by a man on Instagram. In the images we see how the protagonist of the story came across a skull pierced by moose antlers and in amazement exclaimed “Ohhh”. True or false? Millions of users have expressed their opinion on the matter, but at this juncture we must consider an important aspect, namely the size of the head, really too small to be that of a man, could it be a small woman or a child?

This is not known since there are no other sources on the matter. In any case, there are those who believed it was true while the vast majority firmly asserted that it was a fake since it is strictly forbidden to post similar images on social networks. Among the many considerations, one worthy of note was that of a anthropologistthe one who studies the evolution and physical characteristics of human beings, according to the expert it is a fake skull, positioned for views only; but not having the absolute certainty of the truth, we leave it up to you to decide what to believe based on what we have shown you.