found a possible cause of chemoresistance. « Medicine in the Library

Large amounts of protein IGF2BP2 they not only accelerate the growth of bowel cancer, but also make it resistant to common forms of chemotherapy. This discovery was made by a research team led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in collaboration with Saarland University.

For his new study, published in the scientific journal “Molecular Cancer“, the team analyzed more than 140 tissue samples from bowel cancer patients and found that there was a link between the concentration of IGF2BP2 and the characteristics of the tumors. The findings could help develop better diagnostic procedures and possibly new forms of therapy in the future.

The protein is also known to affect cell growth and metabolism. With the help of extensive cell culture and mouse experiments, the team has now been able to demonstrate that there is a link between protein concentration and tumor characteristics; an elevated level of IGF2BP2 leads to faster growth and resistance to common chemotherapy drugs.

Source: Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg