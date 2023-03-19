Home Health Found dead at home in Casinalbo, Alessandro Gozzoli’s funeral is on Monday
Found dead at home in Casinalbo, Alessandro Gozzoli's funeral is on Monday

Found dead at home in Casinalbo, Alessandro Gozzoli's funeral is on Monday

Modena, 18 March 2023 – Monday morning at 10.30 a.m Montebudello, fraction of Valsamoggia in the Bologna area, the funeral of Alessandro Gozzoli40enne found dead, tied to the bedat his home a Casinalbo last March 10.

It took place in recent days the autopsy on the body of the young manwho worked in the Emilian city, and they should come from forensic medicine important answers on the causes of death, which could have occurred due to asphyxiation.

The investigations by the Carabinieri continue to identify the person or persons who, on the night of Gozzoli’s death, presumably between 9 and 10 March, they were with the victim. The young man’s car was found, which had disappeared from his garage on the night of the tragedy.

