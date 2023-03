Piancastagnaio (Siena), 26 March 2023 – A 50-year-old man was found lifeless on Sunday afternoon in a secondary road in Piancastagnaio.

According to a first reconstruction it would have been fatal to him sickness during a walk around the house. The immediate intervention of the doctors was worthless, who could not do anything but ascertain his death.

On the spot also the volunteers of the Mercy of Piancastagnaio and Abbadia San Salvatore as well as the carabinieri of the local station.