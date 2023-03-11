Home Health Found lifeless at home in Casinalbo, investigations by the Carabinieri are underway
This afternoon around 17 the now lifeless body of a man was discovered inside a house in Casinalbo. The victim’s sister would have ascertained the tragedy, after apprehension had arisen in her circle of acquaintances, following her failure to arrive at work and the impossibility of contacting him.

The 118 intervened in via Bassa Paolucci, but by then it was too late. The Carabinieri also arrived on the spot immediately, and carried out a series of preliminary investigations to try to reconstruct the causes of death.

Currently, the information on what happened is very vague and it is not possible to exclude any hypothesis. ++ Updates will follow ++



