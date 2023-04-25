found murdered husband and wife

A double homicide was discovered in the late afternoon in the Borgo Roma district of Verona. It is an elderly couple, the bodies of husband and wife were found inside the apartment where they lived. The crime would date back to Monday evening, but it was only discovered on Tuesday 25 April. The couple have a 55-year-old son. The investigations are entrusted to the Police, which intervened with the investigators of the Flying Squad and the technicians of the Scientific Police for a long series of findings.

(Article being updated)