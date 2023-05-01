Found the body of a woman on the beach of Fiumicino – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 MAY – The lifeless body of a Caucasian woman, apparently aged 40-45, was found this morning on the shore of Passoscuro beach, north coast of Fiumicino. The soldiers of the Port Authority of Rome and the 118 health workers were on site. The report arrived at 7.45 with a phone call to the Nue which activated the operations room of the Civitavecchia Captaincy. According to initial information, her body has recent traces of presence in the water. The coroner will ascertain the cause of death with an autopsy. The Captaincy is carrying out a reconnaissance by sea to look for any personal effects. (HANDLE).

