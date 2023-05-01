Home » Found the body of a woman on the beach of Fiumicino – Ultima Ora
Health

Found the body of a woman on the beach of Fiumicino – Ultima Ora

by admin
Found the body of a woman on the beach of Fiumicino – Ultima Ora
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 MAY – The lifeless body of a Caucasian woman, apparently aged 40-45, was found this morning on the shore of Passoscuro beach, north coast of Fiumicino. The soldiers of the Port Authority of Rome and the 118 health workers were on site. The report arrived at 7.45 with a phone call to the Nue which activated the operations room of the Civitavecchia Captaincy. According to initial information, her body has recent traces of presence in the water. The coroner will ascertain the cause of death with an autopsy. The Captaincy is carrying out a reconnaissance by sea to look for any personal effects. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy