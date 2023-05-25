Found the method to make glioblastoma cells “self-destructive”. « Medicine in the Library

The researchers of theUniversity of Gothenburg, in collaboration with French colleagues from INSERM in Rennes, have successfully developed a method capable of killing the aggressive brain tumor: glioblastoma. By blocking certain functions in the cell with an anchored molecule, researchers cause cancer to die of stress.

Cancer cells, especially those that form aggressive tumors, are in one way or another out of control and are living a very stressful existence. To manage this stress, cancer cells hijack the mechanisms that healthy cells use to regulate protein production and process the excess proteins they create. Without these hijacked mechanisms, the cancer cell would die.

Using super computers and advanced simulations, the researchers have developed a version of the molecule that can also pass through the blood-brain barrier that protects brain tissue. They presented their findings in the journal “iScience“.

“We have now managed to stop this hijacking by inserting a specially developed molecule into cells that inhibits one of these hijacked adaptive mechanisms in cancer cells. This causes the cancer to self-destruct“, says Leif Eriksson, professor of physical chemistry at the University of Gothenburg.

Current treatments for brain tumors often have serious side effects. With this new treatment, researchers have yet to see any side effects with the substance.

Studies with the new method have shown very promising results. The researchers saw that a combined treatment with the new substance and chemotherapy was enough to completely kill the tumors while also preventing relapses.

Read the full text of the article:

A novel IRE1 kinase inhibitor for adjuvant glioblastoma treatment.

Pelizzari-Raymundo D, Doultsinos D, Pineau R, et al.

iScience. 2023;26(5). doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2023.106687

Source: University of Gothenburg