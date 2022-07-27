from Silvia Turin

At the base of the disease there are two common viruses that have acted on children with a rare genetic variant that has weakened them towards severe hepatitis. Covid excluded, but the lockdown may have prevented the construction of immune defenses in children

The explanation may have been found at rare pediatric hepatitis which have seriously affected some small children around the world. Two teams of researchers, from London and Glasgow, came to the same conclusion that

The three contributing causes The children surveyed in the studies were infected with an adenovirus (what are they, ed) or HHV6a common herpesvirus (here the card, ed) that normally causes colds and stomach upset, e simultaneously by an AAV2 virus, which does not normally cause disease and requires a coinfecting virus – such as adenovirus – to replicate. Not only that, hepatitis proved to be severe but rare because a third condition was needed along with the first two: the children also had a specific variant of a host gene called human leukocyte antigen or HLA that made them susceptible to severe hepatitis. this one genetic variant found in 8 cases (out of 9 examined by one of the two studies), which is present only in 15.6% of the general population. This is why, although the first two viruses involved (AAV2 and HHV6) are very common, hepatitis has nevertheless been rare.

The resurgence of post-lockdown viruses It is believed that more than 1,000 children, many under the age of 5, have been affected by severe hepatitis in 35 countries around the world. Some, including 12 in the UK, needed a liver transplantation life-saving. In the world at least 14 children died. Scientists have ruled out any connection with coronavirus vaccines or Covid itself, but investigations speculate that reduced exposure to AAV2 and adeno / herpesvirus during lockdowns may have contributed to increased subsequent co-circulation, which has led to an increase in cases of these rare sequelae. During the blocking period, when the children did not mix, they did not build immunity to common infections they would normally encounter. When the restrictions were lifted, the viruses began to circulate freely and suddenly the little ones were exposed (without preventive immunity) to a whole battery of new infections. See also From an unexpected drug a possible new cure for Alzheimer's

The limits of studies The hypothesis on which the World Health Organization (WHO) was also investigating was a double action due to the coexistence of the adenovirus and the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now we go in another direction.

The limitations of the two studies are that they are pre-prints

not audited paritaria, that i numbers are taken into account very small (28 cases in one, 9 in the other) and that it is an association between the factors without a clear pathogenesis mechanism (cause and effect), the results have been hailed by the scientific community as important to indicate a future line of research.