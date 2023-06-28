“Found unconscious.” Tour postponed

Madonna postpones his tour following health problems. The star has indeed developed a series bacterial infection for which she was hospitalized for a few days in intensive care. Variety reports it, underlining however that Madonna’s health is improving and that a full recovery is expected. The ‘Celebration’ tour was scheduled to kick off on July 15th from Vancouver.

«Madonna unconscious and then intubated»

According to reports from Page Six Madonna would have been found unconscious and rushed to a New York City hospital. The singer would have been intubated for at least one night and would now be alert and recovering. With hers there would be her daughter Lourdes Leon who would have remained by her side throughout the ordeal.

It world tour

The 84-date world tour was due to kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, but manager Oseary’s Instagram post revealed it has been postponed in light of the health scare. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows,” he added. Madonna’s tour was scheduled to land in Europe on October 14 before returning to North America on December 13 and continuing until January 30, 2024. The Grammy winner has promised to perform her greatest hits since her 1983 self-titled debut through her 2019 album, ‘Madame X’.

are Leggo.it

