Researchers from IFOM in Milan and the University of Turin have identified, thanks to experiments conducted in cultured cells and laboratory animals, a potential therapeutic strategy for converting heterogeneous colorectal tumors. The therapy could convert these tumours, currently difficult to cure, into diseases treatable with immunotherapy, potentially increasing the percentage of patients who could benefit from this option, currently only applicable in 5% of cases with this type of tumors. The results of the study supported by the AIRC Foundation have been published in the authoritative scientific journal Cancer Cellwho also dedicated the cover to the article.

Immunotherapy is an extremely promising therapeutic option for many cancer pathologies. However, in colorectal cancer, which represents the second cause of death for oncological reasons worldwide, its use is now severely limited. This is because in most cases – equal to about 95% of metastatic patients – colon tumors are immunologically “cold”, i.e. refractory to immunotherapy, and only 5% are instead “hot” tumors able to benefit from these innovative treatments. The difference is likely due to DNA repair mechanisms and more precisely what scientists call mismatch repair (MMR). “In approximately 95% of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer – explains the professor Alberto BardelliDirector of the IFOM research program Tumor genomics and targeted anticancer therapies and Full Professor at the University of Turin – this repair mechanism is intact and working. Thus, these tumors are immunologically cold and refractory to immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Only in the remaining 5% of patients the tumor has lost this DNA repair mechanism and, consequently, is characterized by a high production of altered proteins which in jargon are called neoantigens. These proteins attract the cells of the immune system making the tumor effectively treatable with immunotherapy”.

“Two years agoexplains Vito Amodioresearcher at IFOM, the University of Turin and the IRCCS Candiolo Institute – we wondered if it was possible to increase the percentage of patients who could benefit from immunotherapy by identifying those cold tumors that hide a warm component inside them”. This study, again conducted by Bardelli and his group at IFOM in Milan and at the University of Turin with the support of the AIRC Foundation, went precisely in this direction. “We found that in the small group of heterogeneous tumors for MMR status – continues Amodio, first author of the article and holder of a scholarship AIRC – potentially cold and warm tumor areas coexist from an immunological point of view. We wondered if there were already available therapies capable of increasing the efficacy of immunotherapy for colorectal cancers that do not currently benefit from it”.

Researchers have studied this condition of molecular heterogeneity in the laboratory as a potential target on which to act to transform cold tumors that are refractory to the immune system into warm tumors capable of responding to immunotherapy. The encouraging results obtained have been published in the authoritative scientific journal Cancer Cell, who also dedicated the cover of the newspaper to the study.

“We have designed special experiments, in laboratory mice in which it was possible to reproduce at least in part the disease observed in the patients – tells John Germanoresearcher of IFOM, University of Turin and Istituto di Candiolo IRCCS and co-last author of the article alongside Bardelli –. Thanks to the use of molecular biology techniques and bioinformatics analysis we discovered how the portion of cells with an altered MMR can activate an effective immune response even against the counterpart characterized by a functional MMR”. “Following this intuition – continues the researcher – we evaluated the efficacy of 6-Thioguanine, a drug already used in the treatment of some leukemias, which is toxic only for cells with functioning MMR. With satisfaction we have noticed that the treatment with 6-Thioguanine increases the fraction of cells deficient for MMR and at the same time interferes with the growth of heterogeneous tumors”.

The data from the study now lays the groundwork for exploiting tumor heterogeneity to increase the fraction of colorectal cancer patients who can potentially benefit from immunotherapy. “The fraction of CRC that exhibits heterogeneity – explains Amodio – it is currently still being studied, but it is believed to affect a small number of patients. This fraction is destined to grow if we also take into account tumors whose heterogeneity is due to the effects of previous drug therapies, as recently demonstrated in a clinical study conducted by our group, the results of which were published in the journal Cancer Discovery“.

“This study, which was possible thanks to the essential support of the AIRC Foundation, underlines the importance of fully understanding the ecosystem of each individual tumor – concludes Bardelli – in order to understand which are the best therapeutic options that can be used. Albeit encouraging – warns the scientist – the results obtained were generated in laboratory animals and we are currently verifying whether they can be transferred to the clinic soon”.