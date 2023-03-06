In February he had managed to escape a police check but, in his escape, he had lost the magnetic key to a gym. The investigators of the Porta Pia police station thus managed to track him down together with two other accomplices. After an investigation, a 34-year-old Gambian was arrested for drug dealing, together with a 39-year-old Kenyan and a 39-year-old Nigerian.

Specifically, the policemen managed to trace the man’s identikit thanks to the registration at a gym on the Cassia. They then identified the foreigner’s residence, an apartment in via Al Sesto Miglio where, after yet another attempt to make the suspects lose track of themselves, the agents managed to block the Gambian together with another accomplice.

Since both were found in possession of a few doses of drugs and money of dubious origin, the investigators decided to search the man’s home, where the third accomplice was discovered who was trying to get rid of some drugs by throwing them in the toilet. At the end of the operation, around 230 grams of heroin and cocaine and more than 26,000 euros were seized. The arrest of all three suspects was validated.







