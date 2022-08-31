A short while: in October patients, but also family members, doctors, RSA staff and psychologists will officially launch the “e-MemoryCare” project, an initiative to train the mind against the spectrum of cognitive decline. The completely digital project is in fact designed to stimulate memory, both cognitive and personal, with non-pharmacological interventions, but thanks to exercises to be carried out on an IT platform, improving at the same time the mood of patients and influencing the sphere. affective and behavioral. E-MemoryCare, sponsored by Senior Italia FederAnziani, was created by a young woman close to graduating in psychology, Marianna Messina.

E-MemoryCare, an aid to patients and research

The e-MemoryCare project offers a personalized path that takes into account the needs of the individual patient. In fact, it provides for the administration of personalized images and concepts and the final objective is to favor the use and maintenance of the cognitive reserve index (CRI). “Thanks to new technologies it is possible to help the person to fix, memorize and recognize symbols, faces, landscapes, images, and to retain concepts, notions and information of his self, of his present life”, explains Messina. All thanks to an easy-to-access digital platform and four apps. Designed as a tool to train the mind and thus counteract cognitive decline, e-MemoryCare is also a research tool and will help collect a large amount of data on what is and will increasingly be a problem with an enormous social and health impact.

Cognitive problems on the rise

“Cognitive deficit is one of the great social and health problems linked to old age”, confirms Francesco Fazio, president of the scientific committee of Senior Italia Federanziani. “It is a condition that causes the progressive impairment of cognitive functions in such a way as to jeopardize the maintenance of an independent life and above all to reach the end of life in one’s own home”. The data and forecasts of the international health authorities are worrying: it is estimated that all over the planet the number of patients will double in 2030 and triple in 2050 with 7.7 million new cases per year. The economic impact on the various health systems will be approximately $ 604 billion per year. “Italy is one of the most ‘elderly’ countries in the world – adds Fazio – Therefore it is necessary to start innovative projects in our country capable of delaying the cognitive deficit as much as possible”.

E-MemoryCare aims to do just that. But in addition to delaying the cognitive deficit, it could also have repercussions on the patient’s relational sphere. “It is a project that makes an effective contribution to people with significant cognitive impairment. It is a path of concrete help through the conditions of autobiographical reconstruction or the ability to stimulate reminiscences ”, concludes Claudio Mencacci, President of the Italian Society of Neuropsycho-Pharmacology and Co-President of the Italian Society of Geriatric Psychiatry. “It can help not only to ‘perfect’ some cognitive skills, but also to improve the conditions of mood and communication with others”.