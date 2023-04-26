Four blue debut in Madrid (live on TV from 11)

Today’s day of the “Mutua Madrid Open” does not start in the best way for the Azzurri, WTA 1000 with a prize pool of 7,652,174 euros which is being contested on the red clay of the Caja Magica in MadridSpain (combined with a Masters 1000 Atp).

Camila Giorgin.40 WTA, retired on the situation of an equal set (6-4 4-6 the score), after an hour and fifty minutes of the game, in the first round match against l’egiziana Mayar Sherif, n.59 of the ranking. The 31-year-old from Macerata, who had asked for a “MTO” for a right knee problem (the same one that had prevented her from taking the field on the decisive day of the BJK Cup) at the end of the second set, then shook hands with her opponent at the beginning of the third.

The Italian had already beaten the 26-year-old from Cairo in February in the first round of the WTA 250 in Merida, where she would later end up winning her fourth career trophy. Camila gets off to a great start in the first set, above all by serving with great precision (in the end in the whole set she gives up only 4 points on her serve. However, Mayar hits hard and plays aggressively. The Egyptian is good at pulling herself out of the hole in the fourth game when she recovers from 15-40 by canceling two break points, but the feat fails in the tenth game when Giorgi with a forehand down the line takes break and set (6-4).

Sherif reacts on start of second fraction getting the first two break points of the match: Camila cancels the first with the forehand but misses the volley on the second (1-0). At the end of a hard-fought second game, which lasted 16 points, with the Egyptian not taking advantage of three chances to confirm the advantage, with a backhand down the line that lands right at the crossroads, the blue scores the counter-break (1-1 ). After another interminable game, also of 16 points, after two chances to close it in his favor, Giorgi gives up the serve again, at the fourth break point (4-3).

This time Sherif confirms the advantage (5-3), the blue tries to stay in line (5-4). At the changeover, Camila asks for a “medical time out” with the trainer who ends her treatment by applying a bandage under her right knee. When the match resumed, a Giorgi who seemed to be in difficulty moving immediately missed two forehands and shortly after Sherif equalized the score (6-4). But no decisive set because Giorgi retires. Sin.