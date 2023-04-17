Four children abandoned in the street in the cold in the evening, the father reported

Four children from a few months to three years, alone, numb from the cold, but above all abandoned. They found them in tears and terrified some passersby on a sidewalk in Urago Mella, in the city, on Sunday night. The 112 call was made immediately and the Carabinieri arrived at the scene. The military soon discovered that the four creatures, children of an Italian couple residing in Germanyhad been abandoned by their father following disagreements with his wife under what he believed to still be his father-in-law’s house, and which instead had been uninhabited for some time.

Once on the spot, the carabinieri alerted the doctors who showed up on the spot, they have warmed up and reassured the little ones (two of them still in swaddling clothes) and took them to the hospital for tests.

According to the reconstruction of the military, after his wife had returned to Italy and had temporarily settled at her parents’ house in the Brescia area, the man had kept the children in custody for some time, except decide to abandon them in front of the old house of the in-laws once he returned to Italy to look after his sick father.

Immediately after the abandonment of the minors it was the elderly man who warned the children’s mother with a phone call of the incident. The latter, who rushed to the scene, found the presence of the carabinieri and the doctors who in the meantime had given first aid to her children.

The father now has to answer for child abandonmentwhile the children were entrusted by the Juvenile Court to the mother.