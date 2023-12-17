Four-day week for nursing staff at the Bielefeld Clinic: decided to establish it

Friday, December 15, 2023, 10:32 a.m

Bielefeld – The Bielefeld Clinic has decided to expand the four-day week for nursing staff, which started in July 2023, to other wards based on positive practical experiences. At the request of the employees, the intensive care unit at the Bielefeld – Rosenhöhe Hospital will soon start a four-day week.

“The Bielefeld Clinic is one of the first hospitals to take this new approach to working time arrangements. One of our goals is to attract new employees with innovative, flexible service models in order to further strengthen the staff of the wards,” explains Michael Ackermann, managing director of the clinic. Maik Toremans, Director of Nursing and Clinical Process Management, adds: “The pilot project taught us to work together to develop ideas for better working conditions in nursing and to be adaptable. As a self-learning institution, we would like to make the profession of nursing attractive again.”

The project allowed full-time workers to increase their working hours per shift to 9 hours, working four days per week. This led to increased attendance and better handover times, without changes in salary or vacation entitlement. Part-time workers also benefit from more days off.

The evaluations of the pilot phase show that longer overlap times led to better patient care. Maik Friesen from the pilot station B4 says: “Because we now have more hands available between shifts, we can carry out tasks better and more safely. We can also introduce the patients to their colleagues on the next shift, which is well received. The new working time model means I have more days off that I can spend with my friends or family. The four-day week does not solve all care problems. Work process optimization takes time, reflection and employees who have a desire for innovation – then we have great potential to improve our working conditions.”

Even if the four-day week is not suitable for every nurse, the clinic plans to continue offering this model. “We are convinced that with the pilot project of the four-day working week we have successfully taken a step towards employee-oriented workplace design and thereby improved patient care,” emphasizes Ackermann.

Contact for press inquiries:

pressestelle@klinikumbielefeld.de

Applications for the four-day week in nursing:

pflegedirektion@klinikumbielefeld.de

Share this: Facebook

X

