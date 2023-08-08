Four gross things show that your metabolism is really good

Burping, bowel movements, gurgling in the stomach: Read here which supposedly disgusting signs of your body indicate a healthy metabolism.

When the metabolism is working at full speed, this is noticeable in the form of smells, sounds and liquids. Many people find burping, farting, or foul-smelling stools uncomfortable.

But why actually? After all, such “disgusting” signs of the body are completely normal – and even really healthy.

1. Burp

Uncomfortable but natural: Medically speaking, a belch or belch is a sudden release of gas from the stomach. If the emptying occurs from the bottom of the stomach, the burping can even be very noisy. But that’s no reason to sink into the ground. The stomach is just busy right now.

Sometimes heavy eating, fizzy drinks, or foods that cause gas are the triggers for the burp. However, you should not suppress this natural process of the body in order not to unnecessarily complicate the digestive work of the stomach.

2. Fart

Anyone who farts loudly in public often gets indignant looks or mean remarks. From a medical point of view, however, farting is recommended and even good for your health.

The cause is usually harmless: Large amounts of gas have formed in the intestines during digestion, which put pressure on the chest and abdomen. Only the noisy release of intestinal gases brings relief. Frequent suppression, on the other hand, can lead to abdominal pain or indigestion.

3. Bowel movement

Some need twice a day, others only three times a week – everyone’s bowel movements are different. But it is important that the “store” is smooth, elongated, with a few cracks. The digestive tract reports: everything is fine.

Important: However, if you have frequent diarrhea or constipation, you should see a doctor.

4. Urge to urinate

You should drink at least 1.5 liters of water every day. Of course, if you follow the guideline, you also have to empty your bladder every now and then. Around four to six trips to the toilet a day are normal.

On the other hand, if you have to go to the toilet very often over a period of several weeks, you should have this checked out by a doctor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

