You live longer. But often we are left alone to face loneliness, disabilities, chronic conditions that advance. And the outside world becomes difficult. Sometimes it can take away hope, relationships, companionship from those in psychophysical difficulties. The quality of life collapses, thanks to the progressive decline in welfare in recent years and the negative impact of the pandemic that has dramatically highlighted the shortcomings of services for the elderly, in many cases today it is difficult to find the answers that are needed. . Which are a right. Not only by age, but also by social sphere and state of health. For this reason the Italian Association of Psychogeriatrics (Aip) has taken pen and paper and has drawn up ten objectives that should be part of the political commitments after the elections.

What it means to be fragile

“Today there are between three and four million frail elderly people, a figure destined to grow because people live longer but chronic conditions and disabilities always weigh: moreover, almost one in four people who in urban centers find themselves facing life alone – explains Marco Trabucchi, President of Aip “. A vicious circle is therefore created from which it is difficult to escape, also because first the cuts to the welfare system and then the pandemic have severely limited the opportunities to support these people. “The health” crisis “of the pandemic did not affect technologies and innovation, but it fell like an ax on services and support structures – adds the expert. Less protected areas were hit, such as that of support to frailties “.

Not only an economic evaluation

In the first place, it is necessary to avoid talking only about “savings” and “waste”. Each measure must be implemented on the basis of individual and collective utility, albeit with due attention to appropriateness and efficiency. It is essential to structure in a radically new way the training of health and care workers at all levels, from the university to other places of training. Today there is a lack of humanly and technically prepared operators for the care of the frail elderly, with the very serious consequences that today make the work of many services precarious.

Among the key points is the need to offer answers based on the level of frailty, without considering only the age. “It is necessary to consider among the criteria for the distribution of the National Health Fund – the experts write – social deprivation, an indicator of disadvantage in terms of education, economic capacity and relationships”. Attention to the organization of services must be concentrated in particular in the south.

City suitable for the elderly

“It is useless and offensive to invite the elderly to leave the house and live in the community if the streets are deserted, inhospitable, sometimes frequented by unfriendly people, often with architectural barriers – reads the decalogue”. On the contrary, it is necessary to study urban planning methods where the fragile person can find physical and psychological support points, as well as opportunities for contact and socializing. Particular attention must be paid to the challenge of loneliness and the use of new technologies, to prevent those who are fragile from feeling excluded, even with digitization programs widespread in the area.

Hospital, territory and RSA

The implementation plans of the PNRR will have to identify alternatives to hospitalization that are truly effective on a clinical-care level, which however do not place unsustainable workloads on families. Greater attention is needed for those who take care of the frail person, both in an organizational and an economic sense.

Hospital care must be reorganized taking into account the high prevalence of very elderly people among the patients: “a hospital suitable for the frail elderly would be a better hospital for all – write the scholars”.

Finally, the rest homes chapter: funding must be increased and the staff must be numerically adequate and with specific preparation. Local and hospital services must provide for ways of treating and receiving people with dementia, who have specific needs and are particularly fragile. A final recommendation: “the elderly are a builder of the future. The political organization that does not accept this position does not build a balanced and just community”.