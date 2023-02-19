Cachexia, or weight loss, the most important symptom of cancer, is caused by inflammation. Sardinian oncologists Antonio Macciò, Clelia Madeddu, Eleonora Lai and Mario Scartozzi confirmed this in a work published yesterday by the British Journal of Cancer, in an article published in the British journal British Journal of Cancer, by the editorial group “Nature”, a of the oldest and most important scientific journals in existence, perhaps by far the one considered to be the most prestigious within the international scientific community in the field of neoplasms.

“Cancer cachexia – reads the article – is a disease induced by inflammation. In particular, it is precisely in understanding the response phases of the organism to oncogenesis and neoplastic proliferation, i.e. the phases of resistance and tolerance, that we can find the explanation linking specific/non-specific inflammation and the etiopathogenesis of tumor cachexia (and its characteristic symptoms, including anorexia, sarcopenia, anemia, and immunosuppression).”

The first signatory of the publication, Antonio Macciò, head of oncological gynecology at the Brotzu hospital and full professor in the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Cagliari, does not hide his joy. «One of the most gratifying satisfactions of my professional life – he recalls – I published the first work on neoplastic cachexia in 1993. Thirty years of constant dedication to the study of this subject and now one of the most prestigious international oncology journals publishes the summary of our work ».

The article is the conclusion of a research activity signed also by the associate professor of medical oncology of the Faculty of Medicine of Cagliari, Clelia Madeddu, by the full professor Mario Scartozzi, director of the chair, and by the researcher Eleonora Lai.

