Only 18% of Italians know the difference between obesity and overweight; 47% overestimate the number of obese people in Italy, 84% believe that the problem has increased due to the pandemic and there is pessimism about a return to normalcy. These are some of the data that emerged from a survey commissioned by Allurion and made by YouGov in view of World Obesity Day 2023 which is celebrated on March 4th.

The survey, conducted in 7 countries including Italy, revealed that Italians tend to be less informed than citizens of other countries on how to behave in the event of obesity: 75% indicate a consultation with a nutritionist as the only solution, follows an endocrinological consultation for 39%.

Behind bariatric surgery (22%), gastric balloon (11%), diet apps on smartphones.

The survey also reveals that the stigma and discrimination associated with obesity persist for Italians. These 3 out of 4 people believe that today discrimination linked to weight is more marked than in the past and that media and social media have a considerable responsibility in this phenomenon. For 69%, being overweight can lead to isolation and difficulties in having emotional relationships.

For about 60% it is the cause of bullying and causes inequality at work, being a source of difficulty in finding a job and influencing the size of the salary.