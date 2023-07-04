Four Pathways for Claiming EBU Test Results in the Spanish Educational System

Title: Four Ways to Make a Claim on the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBU) in the Spanish Education System

Subtitle: Students have options to challenge exam results academically and judicially

As the results of the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (EBU) exams are announced live, the Spanish educational system offers students up to four ways to make a claim. The first note obtained by the student exhausts the first pathway, with the option to claim both academically and judicially.

The announcement of EBU exam results live aims to capture the emotion of the students. However, for those aspiring to pursue a Medicine Degree, it can be particularly challenging if they are unable to achieve the desired grade. In such cases, the evaluating courts emphasize that filing a complaint is the only alternative left for students who are dissatisfied with their grades.

According to Jose Antonio Pariente, president of the evaluation board of the EBU in Extremadura, students have the possibility and the right to request a recheck of their exams. This request can be made online, and a second correction of the test is carried out. The second examiner ensures that the first corrector has evaluated all the questions correctly, including the calculation of the total score. If necessary, a third evaluator is automatically involved if there is a difference of two points or more between the first two evaluators.

It is important to note that claims can result in an increase or decrease in the overall grade. The average grade is calculated based on the grades assigned by the first, second, and, if applicable, the third evaluator. If the discrepancy between the evaluators’ grades is significant, the final grade can be affected.

Apart from the above options, students also have a fourth way to continue their claim. They can choose to elevate the procedure to the judiciary, seeking a review of the exam through a legal process. By requesting to view the corrected exam, the student can evaluate if the grading was fair. If dissatisfied, they can pursue the judicial route, marking the end of the academic route.

In conclusion, the Spanish educational system provides students with four avenues to challenge their EBU exam results. This allows for a fair and comprehensive review process. It is essential for students to explore all available options before making a decision, as the claim process may lengthen their overall exam completion time and potentially impact their final grade.

