Four years without Nadia Toffa, the memory of “Le Iene”

The editorial staff of “Le Iene” recalled how every year Nadia Toffa posted a video in which she danced at sunset on the beach. To accompany the images the memory: “4 years without you. Bye Nadia”. Giulio Golia also paid homage to her on the fourth anniversary of her death. “It’s been 4 years, but your presence is always alive in our hearts” wrote the historian sent on social networks, publishing some of their most beautiful photos. The first is a selfie, with the mural that the city of Taranto dedicated to Toffa behind it, after its investigations into the toxic emissions of the steel industry. In the other shots, the two former colleagues are portrayed during the broadcast of Italia 1 and in the last one she adjusts his tie before going on the air.

In January 2017 the first illness, in Trieste: Nadia was transferred by helicopter to San Raffaele in Milan to begin the investigations. Two months later she returned behind the counter of the Hyenas and told her colleagues and the public that she had cancer: “Nobody knew about it. I thought a lot about this moment … There has always been sincerity between us”. “Following an illness last December (it was 2017, ed) I underwent emergency surgery”, Nadia Toffa told “Verissimo” in Silvia Toffanin’s office, in October 2018: “Then I had chemotherapy and radiotherapy It all seemed over, but in March during a checkup, the bad news came. The cancer had returned and they operated on me again.” Since then, the “Hyena” has begun its battle against cancer, with cycles of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The hair loss, the haters, who criticized her “excessive” social exposure, and then the relapses, her tiredness. Her last post on her Instagram dates back to July 1, 2019, before the worsening of the disease.

“Nothing will be the same as before” colleagues said announcing the death of the presenter on social media. Nadia had been fighting cancer for two years and had never given up. A journey that the journalist from Brescia documented with courage and grit without ever losing her smile. During the most crucial period of her illness, between chemo sessions and long convalescences, she had kept an open dialogue with fans through Instagram, where she posted photos and thoughts and updated everyone trying to encourage those like her who were experiencing the same drama.

Born in Brescia on 10 June 1979, after her debut on a local broadcaster (first Telesanterno, then four years for Retebrescia), Nadia Toffa arrives at “Le Iene” in 2009, where she stands out for important investigations into fraud against the service national health, on slot machines, on the disposal of illegal waste traffic in Campania, on the Ilva of Taranto, on violated childhood. In 2016 she was promoted to lead the program. She recounts her social commitment and denunciation in books such as “When the game gets tough”, published in 2014, dedicated to the problem of gambling, and received the Ischia international journalism award in 2015 and the Luchetta award in 2018.

