four young men dead and two seriously injured

A devastating crash, four young lives lost. The toll of a road accident that occurred yesterday evening on the provincial road 231, between Modugno and Bitonto, near Bari, is very heavy.

Four dead and two seriously injured. The information is still fragmentary: the four victims are said to be between 17 and 27 years old, there are two other wounded who are both hospitalised.

The impact was very violent: two cars, a Renault Scenic and an Opel Corsa, collided head-on. The four victims were aboard the Opel which went off the road beyond the roadway. The carabinieri, the traffic police and the firefighters intervened on the spot and extracted the bodies from the metal sheets.

Ambulances transported the young man driving the Scenic to the Bari Polyclinic, while the girl, with multiple fractures, was transported to the Di Venere hospital in Bari-Carbonara. The dynamics of the accident have yet to be defined; the two cars collided head-on, but it is not clear which of the two proceeded in the direction of Bari and which in the direction of Bitonto.

Heartbreaking scenes at the scene of the accident, where some relatives of the victims rushed.








