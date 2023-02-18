Grosseto, 17 February 2023 – A story that leaves the city in shock. TO Grosseto a 14-year-old boy stabbed his mother’s boyfriend. The man, a carabiniere, although not in imminent danger of life, is serious in hospital.

A story on which the police are investigating to clarify the contours. The boy was immediately blocked and then arrested for attempted murder. He is now in the Juvenile Detention Center Firenze. The victim of the attack is a 50-year-old.

It was 118 that rescued him in the house of the attacker’s mother, where the stabbing took place.

It all happened on the afternoon of Thursday 16 February.