16:54 Our LIVE LIVE text of Italy-USA ends here. See you tomorrow. Thank you for following the meeting in our company. To all friends and readers of OA Sport have a good continuation of the evening.

16:53 Rest which will be used to recover the necessary psychophysical energies in view of the last two decisive round robin matches.

16:53 It’s a real shame, especially if you think about the start of the match in which the Italian team suffered a lot from the opposing tactics. The blues will finally be able to rest for several hours, after days of double shifts.

16:51 Round robin that gets complicated with this defeat. Tomorrow, the Azzurri will play against Norway and Sweden, two teams that, like us, are fighting for access to the playoffs. Race to the elimination stage in which the United States also falls by force.

END OF THE GAME: USA 9 – ITALY 7

16:48 Pity. The last blue shot was too wide… Tenth end closed with two points from the USA. Ends 9-7.

16:47 Here comes the excellent answer from the US skip… Tension is rising. Constantini will try to repeat the shot performed previously, then we have to hope for a mistake.

16:46 Stefania’s shot is perfect. The dot is now light blue. Peterson’s turn.

16:44 Last two pitches. There is an American point stone, but the Italians insert another guard again.

16:43 Zardini Lacedelli and Romei place two guards to cover the house. 4 shots left per team.

16:42 The Azzurri have put a game back on their feet that seemed compromised after a few ends. It would be a real joke to lose her…

16:40 The last and decisive end has begun. The Americans have the advantage of having the last shot of the match available.

16:36 SHORTAA! Peterson’s promotion is short. There is a draw for Italy at the end of the ninth end. It’s all played out in the tenth hand.

16:34 Constantini’s last shot is perfect, causing the stone to curl right on the edge of the center of the house. There are two Italian point stones. Difficult task for Peterson.

16:31 Good play by Thiesse, who opens the dense network of stones inside the center of the house. Constantini also did well, managing to slip another blue stone between two opponents. Last shots of this crucial eighth end.

16:28 Peterson and companions decide to wipe out the blue guard.

16:27 Intricate situation. US time out.

16:26 House full of stones when there are three shots left for each team. There are two Italian stones in stitch right now. We remind you that the Americans will have the last pitch available.

16:24 Giulia Zardini Lacedelli places a high guard, with Angela Romei playing the stone in the center of the house.

16:22 The ninth end begins. The Italian team must steal two more one-point hands to at least be able to go to extra end.

16:19 STOLEN HAND! Loss of concentration in the Americans, who are unable to eliminate the blue stone at the point. Let’s gnaw another small length. With two ends to go, the USA lead 7-5.

16:16 A couple of drools from Thiesse, who fails in the double failure. Two shots from the end of the eighth end there are two Italian stones at the point.

16:15 Team USA which for now is limited to rejecting all the Italian stones that enter the house.

16:13 Americans who will have the last pitch available.

16:11 The eighth end begins. We need a little help from the Americans to reopen this match.

16:07 Strange choice of the Azzurri, who after a long parliamentarian decide to force a very difficult double throw with support on the point stone, which fails. Only a little point for Italy, which takes it to 4-7 with three ends to go.

16:04 Peterson manages to remove an Italian stone from the scoring area. We need a magic of Constantini.

16:01 Stefania Constantini’s first pitch is perfect, eluding the guards and placing the second stone at the point for Italy. Let’s see Peterson how he will respond.

15:58 Last two pitches. There is a bluestone in point, but three more American stones in the house.

15:55 Slight smear by Thiesse, who hits the guard failing in the rejection. It’s time to take advantage of it.

15:53 ​​Four pitches at the end. The Americans continue to play cat and mouse with the blues. Constantini and her companions are unable to open glimmers useful for the construction of more than one point.

15:49 Seventh end. Now or never. You have to score two or more points to get back into the game.

15:45 The blues are also forced to defend themselves in this sixth end. The conditions are not created to steal the hand, and then we must concede one point to the Americans. USA taking a 7-3 lead with four ends to go.

15:42 Lo Deserto opens the game inside the house. However, a situation that does not bode well when two shots are missing.

15:39 Americans who wipe out the Italian guards, but Marta Lo Deserto immediately places another one.

15:37 Five shots per team at the end of the hand. Blue who place two guards and try to shuffle the cards.

15:34 Game that resumes. Sixth end, the Americans will have the last pitch available.

15:28 Small break. See you later!

15:24 Robinson defends well, conceding only one point to the blues. At the end of the fifth end, Italy chases down 6-3.

15:20 Marta’s second play is more effective, as she manages to open the game. There are only two shots left until the mid-game break.

15:19 Serious mistake by Marta Lo Deserto, who hits the guard without being able to lean on the opposing stones in the house.

15:16 Four shots at the conclusion of this fifth end. New difficult situation. There are two American stones in place at this juncture.

15:12 Once again the Americans go straight into the house filling the center.

15:09 Fifth end. Italy will be able to exploit the last stone of the hand.

15:06 And instead two more points arrive … Tabitha Peterson is not wrong. USA flying into a 6-2 lead after four ends. We need an end clearly in favor of the blues to reopen the match.

15:03 Americans who can calmly reject the blue stones after the hit and roll. Last shot…Stefania has to invent something to avoid conceding two points again.

14:59 Americans who continue to be tactically more than technically perfect. Three shots at the end of the fourth end and there are three American stones at home, with no possibility of a double failure.

14:57 Excellent hit and roll by Angela Romei. We all need to raise the level of play.

14:55 Fourth end. The Americans once again have the last stone available.

14:51 YES! The first two points arrive for Italy, thanks to two perfect shots by Constantini, good at undoing Tabitha Peterson’s canvas. Italy 2 USA 4 after three ends.

14:48 Finally an excellent play by Constantini, who places the so-called promotion, rejecting his own stone, which then takes away the point of team USA. The last shot of this third end is missing.

14:45 Last two pitches. Situation at home completely unchanged.

14:43 With Marta Lo Deserto we wipe out the US guard.

14:41 It’s already time out in Italy. Delicate situation also in this third end, with the house crowded with American stone…

14:38 Same pattern as the second hand. The Americans harness the blues with the first 4 pitches. Confused Italians…

14:36 ​​Third end. The Azzurri will once again have the last pitch available.

14:33 No way. Stefania fails to save her hand, in an end really well played by the Americans. She comes the stolen hand. USA 4 Italy 0 after two ends.

14:30 Constantini’s play is imperfect, with the Italian stone unable to get between the two opponents, however removing one of the two from the scoring area.

14:27 The Azzurri try to open the game by removing the American guard. There are two shots left for each team and there are two stones in the point for the USA.

14:26 Instead, the error of Lo Deserto arrives. Marta has to react after a start to forget.

14:25 The new US guard is short. There is room to fail.

14:22 One guard on each side after three shots. No stones in the house, unfortunately Romei’s swing didn’t stay in the scoring area.

14:20 Second end. Italy will play the last shot. We must react immediately.

14:17 Match that starts in the worst way. In fact, three points immediately arrive for the USA. The ballroom dance of Lo Deserto was decisive, which opened the doors to the trio of stars and stripes. USA 3 Italy 0 after first end.

14:14 The double rejection of Constantini fails. Difficult situation, with an American stone to point, but still two shots available to team USA.

14:12 Smooth by Lo Deserto… We didn’t need it. First end going badly.

14:10 Hit and roll by Romei and Lo Deserto. The Americans keep to the point by rejecting every Italian stone.

14:08 Long guard of the USA, who accurately reject the stone placed at home by Angela Romei.

14:06 First end in progress. The United States will have the last stone at its disposal.

START THE MEETING

14:04 The presentations of the players have finished. Here we are. Italy-USA can begin!

14:01 The following matches are also scheduled at the same time as Italy-USA: Canada-Japan, Scotland-New Zealand, and Denmark-Turkey.

13:58 The titular lineup of Italy is very confirmed, which therefore lines up Stefania Constantini (skip), Giulia Zardini, Lacedelli, Angela Romei, and Marta Lo Deserto.

13:54 We are getting closer to starting this important challenge. USA who will appear on the ice with Tabitha Peterson (skip), Cory Thiesse, Becca Hamilton, and Tara Peterson.

13:50 Landlord Sweden beat Scotland 9-6, reaching the blue team in second position with the same score as Canada (6 wins-3 defeats).

13:47 Morning match that smiled at the Italian team. Switzerland, first qualified for the playoffs, defeated Norway. On the other hand, the setbacks of Germany and South Korea were surprising, defeated respectively by Turkey and Japan.

13:43 Good afternoon and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE written by Italy-USA. The blues are looking for a victory that would bring them closer to the ambitious goal of the playoffs.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE text of Italy-USA, tenth round of the round robin of the 2023 Women’s Curling World Cup. The blues continue to dream of a place in the playoffs after yesterday’s good victory over Japan. Then came the defeat against the battleship Switzerland in the evening, a result that did not, however, dampen the Italian hopes.

Stefania Constantini, Giulia Zardini Lacedelli, Angela Romei and Marta Lo Deserto, will face the USA going in search of victory number 7, which would bring them closer to the coveted goal of the knockout phase. We will need the usual attention combined with the wise geometries of our skip.

The challenge between Italy and the USA will start at 14.00. It will be possible to follow the event in live streaming on The Curling Channel. OA Sport will offer you LIVE LIVE written end by end of the match. Have fun and go blue!

Photo: LaPresse

