“With this vaccine, don’t get vaccinated. If three doses are not needed, will the fourth be needed? Better a shamanic rite! ». Doctor Pietro Gasparoni73, an esteemed endocrinologist from Zero Branco with almost 50 years of career and over 200 publications, ended up in the storm for a long appeal written on the headed paper of the Montebelluna Center of Medicine and shared shortly after on his Facebook profile.

“In March 2020 I started a narration that was as truthful, scientific, human, with presumption, professionally flawless, about the absurd situation we are undergoing – writes Gasparoni in his letter -. Three days ago in the clinic, a girl, graduating in Practical Ethics in Riga (she studied between Poland and Lithuania), told me: “I don’t understand, in these years in Poland, I haven’t seen a mask. Italy”. In the profession, in addition to a report, I often issue indications, diets, preparation for particular therapies, almost always on the letterhead of the center where I work. If I am asked for any indication or my thoughts on how to behave with respect to the viral disease or the 4th dose, I express my opinion, as for a diet. Sometimes it is in writing. At the end there is my name and surname and in any case it is an attachment to a signed medical report. This is being pointed out to me. What to say? Like Don Abbondio, money makes money. And the virus has enriched private centers. I hope there is massive sharing because it is time to say enough to the profiteers too ». Words that have raised a real media fuss, being shared by dozens of people on the anti-vaccine groups of Facebook and Instagram. The Center of Medicine immediately distanced itself from the words of the Treviso doctor, reporting the case to the Medical Association. The clinic has instructed its lawyer to verify if there are the details for a possible legal action.