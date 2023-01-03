Home Health “Fourth doses never started, with a more aggressive variant the health system is at risk”: the words of the immunologist Viola in La7
The fourth doses never really started in our country. If one were to come more aggressive variantil health system may be at risk“. The immunologist said so Antonella Viola a In Onda, on La7, analyzing the epidemiological situation in Italy and what is happening in China in recent weeks. Viola also expressed an assessment of the government led by Giorgia Meloniwho “in the opposition was close to protest movements”, but now that he is in the executive “he has chosen prudence and public health protection“, so much so that Italy was “the first country to adopt tampons for people arriving from China”. Viola, as regards vaccinations, recommended using them for “fragile people and for those who have never received even a dose, including children”.

Video La7

