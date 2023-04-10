Italy failed to win the bronze medal at the World Cup 2023 of curling, in progress on the ice of Ottawa (Canada). The blues have been defeated by Switzerland with a score of 11-3 in the final for the third place, after being beaten in the semi-final by Scotland at extra-end (later the British will play for the title against the hosts). Our national team has never been in the game and only once it found itself down 8-0 after five ends did it manage to score the first points of a match without history.



Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

The Italian quartet, who had beaten the Swiss in the round robin and was making their second appearance in the knockout phase of the World Cup, failed to replicate the historic bronze medal brought home in the past edition of the world championship review. However, an excellent competitive year ends for Joel Retornaz and his companions, who in the autumn managed to get on the third step of the podium at the European Championships. Attention is now on the next season, which will offer the two usual top events and which will open the sprint towards the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics.

THE breaking latest news OF THE MATCH

Yannick Schwaller and his companions open with a clean hand and then put the turbo in the second half, scoring a couple of points for the first lead (2-0). Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman, Mattia Giovanella they come into possession of the hammer, but the Azzurri’s game doesn’t take off, while the Swiss offer a decidedly more bubbly test and exalt themselves in building remarkable game castles with their stones. The red crosses snatch Italy’s hand for three consecutive times: one point in the third end, two in the fourth fraction and even three in the fifth set.

Switzerland hoisted themselves on a peremptory 8-0 at half-time and in fact put the mortgage on the bronze medal. Joel Retornaz and his companions manage at least to mark a couple of points of the flag in the sixth end (2-8). When the hammer is back in Switzerland’s possession, the game is over for good. Three masterful points by Yannick Schwaller, Benoit Schwarz, Sven Michel and Pablo Lachat: 11-2 and accounts closed with three ends to spare. Italy continues to play at least for the honor of signing, scoring a point in the eighth end (11-3) and the game ends two rounds early: bronze for Switzerland, Azzurri in fourth position.

Photo: WCF/Celine Stucki

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport