Health Fragments of a Chinese rocket crossed the sky like shooting stars by admin July 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 The sighting took place just before 1 am (local time) in several cities of Malaysia. “We also heard a loud bang when the light was seen in the sky,” Aizul Sidek, 19, told Reuters, which released the video. Aizul, who was in Kuching City, Sarawak at the time, captured the passage of what was left of the Chinese Long Gear 5B rocket with his smartphone. He added: “At first we thought it was a shooting star,” Aizul said. The debris from the rocket launched from China caught fire when it entered Earth’s airspace. The Long March 5B, cataloged as CZ-5B, was a huge wreck, weighing over 20 tons, it is the largest object to come down since the days of the Salyut in 1991. Since July 24, it has been orbiting the Earth after having completed its task: launch Wentian, the second element of the Chinese Tiangong space station. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also In Padua, people are working on drugs for the heart of sportsmen (but there is a need for funds) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” of the Chinese Writers Association was launched in Yiyang with a speech by Tie Ning and Zhang Hongsen presided over_Current Affairs.News_Hunan Channel next post Wheat tycoon killed in Mykolaiv. He was Hero of Ukraine and had 70 ships to export all over the world You may also like Illness in the gym, the woman died July 31, 2022 Toxins, done away with forever thanks to this... July 31, 2022 In the kitchen, beware of red meat, do... July 31, 2022 “Strong sudden nausea and urgent intervention” – Il... July 31, 2022 If you want healthier skin, eat these 10... July 31, 2022 Toothbrush; how often should it be changed? Beyond... July 31, 2022 Hunter Moore: who is “the most hated man... July 31, 2022 The event even dances with the gem planet... July 31, 2022 what to drink to stay fresh and healthy July 31, 2022 In the illustrator’s surprising zoom, an endless digital... July 31, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.