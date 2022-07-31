The sighting took place just before 1 am (local time) in several cities of Malaysia. “We also heard a loud bang when the light was seen in the sky,” Aizul Sidek, 19, told Reuters, which released the video. Aizul, who was in Kuching City, Sarawak at the time, captured the passage of what was left of the Chinese Long Gear 5B rocket with his smartphone. He added: “At first we thought it was a shooting star,” Aizul said. The debris from the rocket launched from China caught fire when it entered Earth’s airspace. The Long March 5B, cataloged as CZ-5B, was a huge wreck, weighing over 20 tons, it is the largest object to come down since the days of the Salyut in 1991. Since July 24, it has been orbiting the Earth after having completed its task: launch Wentian, the second element of the Chinese Tiangong space station.