Fragrant Garden Plants: 10 of the Most Beautiful Summer Bloomers

What is nicer in the garden than flowering plants? Those who also smell! How great that there is such a large selection of fragrant flowers to choose from, both for the beds and for the tubs and boxes. Already in June there are a number of specimens that will spoil you and we have decided to list a few worthwhile variants for you. In no time, fragrant garden plants will beautify your outdoor space!

Scented garden plants that will complete your scented garden

In particular, beds that are near the terrace or a seating area benefit from fragrant flowers, because with them you really feel like you are in the middle of nature and on a flower meadow when you relax. Sometimes they also have some great additional benefits: In the form of herbal plants, you also get delicious spices for your food or tea and some fragrant plants even drive away annoying insects such as mosquitoes and flies. But what they all have in common (apart from their beautiful appearance) is that they are real treats and great food sources for beneficial insects such as pollinators. So what are we waiting for?

Sow gold lacquer in the garden

In addition to their shiny surface in bright orange, the flowers also impress with a pleasantly sweet scent, which is particularly noticeable when there is plenty of sunshine. The flower likes it accordingly sunny, but also sheltered from the wind and rich in nutrients. It also tolerates lime in the soil very well. This fragrant flower blooms from April and, depending on the variety, either until June/July or even until September. You can use the biennial gold lacquer (Erysimum cheiri) sow in June and prick out in August. In this case, the first flowering awaits you next year.

Fragrant perennials that bloom in June – perennial peonies

Incredibly beautiful and with a wonderful scent – that’s the peony (Paeonia officinalis)! In addition, the plant is fairly easy to care for, provided you planted it correctly. It likes sun or at least partial shade and only needs to be fertilized once in the spring, preferably with compost. The color options are varied, so you are welcome to combine several.

Choose ornamental sage as a herbal plant

There are a lot of strongly scented herbs and they are also ideal for the garden bed. This also applies to sage, but specifically ornamental sage (Sage wood) not eatable. Nevertheless, it is perfectly suited as a fragrant ornamental plant. You have a choice of white and blue flowers that bloom from May through June, but the plant needs a spot in full sun or at least partial shade. Avoid waterlogging.

Fragrant garden plants with purple flowers – Lavender

Actually, it is no wonder that the lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) is part of our list because somehow it’s recommended everywhere. Not only because it is easy to care for, but because its flowers are beautiful and smell good too. Depending on the variety, the plant also thrives in a pot, so you can combine the bedding plants with a few potted plants. All you should provide the beauty is a location in the blazing sun and well-drained soil, because lavender does not tolerate waterlogging at all. However, you should water the strongly fragrant summer flower regularly.

You can read here how to cut lavender properly.

Strongly scented shrubs – the scented jasmine

You can also get fragrant garden plants in the form of shrubs, and the fragrant jasmine is definitely one of the most impressive of its kind. These highly fragrant plants bloom in white between May and August, which is basically the whole summer, but don’t underestimate the simple white should. The flowering shrub is a really beautiful plant that should not be missing in any garden. The location should be bright, but not too sunny to avoid burns. With the real jasmine (Jasmine officinale) has the mock orange (Philadelphus), as it is also called, nothing in common. If you want aromatic plants that are hardy, the real jasmine is not suitable.

Night-scented plants – the miracle flower

How about enjoying the natural scents of the flowers not only during the day, but also in the evening hours? There are actually flowers that are fragrant at night and can fulfill this requirement. The Miracle Flower (Mirabilis) for example is just such a night-blooming plant. She may not be particularly impressive during the day, but she catches up at night. This strong smelling plant likes it sunny, warm and sheltered from the wind and is unfortunately not hardy. However, you can dig them up in the fall and overwinter in a winter quarters.

More herbs and aromatic plants for the garden