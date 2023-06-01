Frailty in old age – that’s how an apple a day protects

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is a common saying from English-speaking countries. Translated, this means: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” And there is actually something to it, as researchers from the Harvard Medical School have once again proven. They have found that the flavonols (phytochemicals) naturally found in fruit and vegetables counteract frailty in old age.

15 percent of adults suffer from frailty

According to the Robert Koch Institute, frailty is understood as the “simultaneous occurrence of various limitations, some of which are caused by illness, which make older people less resilient (in terms of health) and therefore more susceptible to illness, disabilities or falls”. The consequences can be broken bones, repeated hospital stays, the need for care and increased mortality.

In fact, the body can start showing signs of frailty as early as the age of 40, the Harvard researchers write in their study. Ten to 15 percent of older adults suffer from it, among those over 90 it is even 25 percent. Prevention is all the more important. However, current dietary recommendations tend to focus more on protein intake. The new study now shows the health benefits of fruit and vegetables.

An apple a day reduces the likelihood of frailty by 20 percent

The 12-year study found that of the 1,701 women and men (mean age, 58.4 years) who consumed the most flavonols, particularly quercetin, were least likely to become frail.

Specifically, the likelihood of frailty decreased

if ten milligrams of quercetin was consumed per day. According to the researchers, this is exactly the amount contained in a medium-sized apple. “So there may be some truth to the old adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor (or infirmity) away,” the authors conclude.

“These data suggest that there may be specific subclasses of flavonols that have the greatest potential for a dietary strategy to prevent frailty,” the researchers write. Further investigations should now find out more specifically what these are.

This is how flavonoids help and these foods contain them

Flavonols belong to the group of flavonoids. Like many other phytochemicals, flavonoids are antioxidants. These substances prevent reactions of so-called free radicals in the human body. Since their reactions damage the cells, flavonoids are considered cell-protecting. This is also the reason why flavonoids are said to protect against numerous diseases, including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and stroke.

Flavonoids are plant pigments that are mainly found in the outer layers of plants. They are mostly in

many types of fruit, such as apples, pears, berries, grapes, cherries and plums,

some vegetables, such as aubergines, onions and kale,

The soy product,

black and green tea,

cocoa and

even red wine

contain.

restriction: Many studies are not conducted with isolated flavonoids. Instead, the test subjects often eat foods that contain flavonoids, but also many other nutrients.

Nevertheless, a balanced diet with sufficient fruit and vegetables has been proven to promote health. The German Society for Healthy Nutrition recommends at least three servings of vegetables (about 400 grams) and two servings of fruit (about 250 grams) a day.