9
France, clashes at the ‘white march’ for a 17-year-old killed. Injured officers, cars on fire Sky Tg24 France, policeman shoots and kills 17-year-old in a car in Nanterre: the scene filmed by a passer-by The RepublicThe death of Nahel: second night of riots in France Euronews Italian17-year-old killed by police in France, protests in many banlieues National newspaperBoy killed by an agent, Paris suburbs burn: new clashes between protesters and police – L’Unione Sarda.it The Unione Sarda.itSee full coverage on Google News