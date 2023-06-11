France in shock again

While France is still struggling to recover from the stabbing of 4 children in a park in Annecy, new tragic news arrives in which a minor is the victim. An 11 year old girl was shot and killed at Finisterre, in Brittany, Saturday 10 June. It was the neighbor who fired. The girl’s father was seriously injured.









Shooting the 71-year-old neighbor

The details of the tragedy were disclosed by the Prosecutor of Rennes, which is investigating the case. According to the investigators, a neighbor was the shooter, a 71-year-old man of Dutch nationality.

Apparently there was an ongoing dispute over land adjacent to the two properties between the family of the shooter and that of the girl who was killed. For this reason, the 71-year-old opened fire on the neighbors who were outside the house.





The man was arrested along with his wife

As reported by the French newspaper Le FigaroAfter the shooting, the man returned home with his wife. But after about an hour the police arrested both of them.









The 71-year-old must now answer for voluntary murder of a minor and attempted murder. The girl’s body was found in the garden of the house in Plovenez-du-Fou (Finistere).

The French police gendarmes themselves, as explained by the Quimper prosecutor Carine Halley, also found the seriously injured father and life threatening.









France in shock after the stabbing of 4 children

Four children aged between 2 and 3 were stabbed on Thursday 8 June Annecyin Haute-Savoie, by a 31-year-old Syrian asylum seeker.

The episode, which occurred in a public park, had shaken the whole country. An elderly man, who was in the park with his grandchildren, was also injured by the attacker, who was arrested by the police.





Witnesses said the 31-year-old Syrian began “jumping” and then “screaming” before reaching into the strollers and hitting the children with the knife he was carrying. On June 4, the French government had rejected his request for political asylum.















