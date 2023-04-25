France, little girl found dead in a garbage bag

A 16-year-old boy was stopped by Rambervillers police in the flat where the little girl’s body was found
“It was the police who found the body. They tried to make some cardiac massagesma there was nothing to be doneunfortunately it was too late,” said the mayor.
The discovery and arrest of the suspect
According to local media, the victim’s body was found in a house located about a hundred meters from the home of the alleged assailant. According to the mayor, the boy arrested was already “known to the municipal police and certainly to the gendarmerie for facts related to sexual abuse” of minors. He was stopped inside the same apartment where the girl’s body was found.