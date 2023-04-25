Home » France, little girl found dead in a garbage bag
Health

France, little girl found dead in a garbage bag

by admin
France, little girl found dead in a garbage bag

“It was the police who found the body. They tried to make some cardiac massagesma there was nothing to be doneunfortunately it was too late,” said the mayor.

The discovery and arrest of the suspect

According to local media, the victim’s body was found in a house located about a hundred meters from the home of the alleged assailant. According to the mayor, the boy arrested was already “known to the municipal police and certainly to the gendarmerie for facts related to sexual abuse” of minors. He was stopped inside the same apartment where the girl’s body was found.


See also  Working together to improve defense against health hazards

You may also like

computer systems blocked, first aid on haywire

How much will Luigi Di Maio earn as...

Studies show: Live long and healthy with meditation

Dukan diet with 3 fight foods: how it...

Mucus in the throat: how to get rid...

This really helps against the caterpillars!

«The Constitution was born where the partisans fell....

a study by a Chinese university reveals it

2,000 euros deductible in health insurance? Insurance professional...

emergency rooms and hospitals back on track

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy