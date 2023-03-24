World Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France in more than 200 protests, 800,000 people marched in Paris alone and 3.5 million across the country, according to the CGT union. According to the authorities, however, the demonstrators were just over a million

France takes to the streets again against the pension reform. And violence and riots are repeated.

Massive participation in the first day of national mobilization since Emmanuel Macron inflamed public opinion by pushing the retirement age from 62 to 64 without Parliament’s vote, applying Article 49.3 of the Constitution. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France in more than 200 protests, 800,000 people marched in Paris alone and 3.5 million across the country, according to the CGT union. According to the authorities, however, the demonstrators were just over a million.

The trade union organizations have announced another day of mobilization for Tuesday 28 March, coinciding with the official visit of King Charles III of England to France.

The black blocs in action

Violent clashes with the police broke out in the capital, with the presence according to the media of about a thousand black blocs. Cobblestones and fireworks were launched at the Parisian procession, even against the agents, while the police repeatedly charged and used tear gas. A policeman was injured by a stone hitting his head. Around thirty were arrested in Paris alone, but arrests were also made in other cities, with clashes in Rennes and Nantes. In all, 123 policemen and gendarmes were injured. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin communicated it. The number of those arrested has now risen to 80.

The accusations of the unions

Emmanuel Macron “threw a can of petrol on the fire”, accused the trade unionist Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the CGT, shortly before the start of the march, while the French president was in Brussels for the European Council. The reference is to the interview released by Macron on Wednesday to Tf1 and France 2, which was followed by 10 million people, in which the French president clarified that there is no turning back on pension reform: “It is not a luxury but a necessity”, and now the opinion of the Constitutional Court is awaited, but it will have to be applied by the end of the year.

In the eyes of the demonstrators who have been protesting for weeks, he appeared deaf to the requests, so they returned to the square in large numbers. In a Paris blocked for the new day of strikes, with even the Eiffel Tower and the castle of Versailles closed, trains slowed down and roadblocks: the demonstrators blocked the highway leading to Roissy airport and some travelers walked towards the airport. In the morning, protesters invaded the tracks of the Gare de Lyon in Paris: “We will go on until the withdrawal of the reform”, “Macron go away”, the slogans.

Clashes near the Opéra

And even in Marseille the train service was suspended because the demonstrators positioned themselves near the tracks. The Parisian procession left at around 2 pm from place de la Bastille. At the height of the Place de la République the first tensions, with the launch of gas canisters by some agents who had been attacked. Then the real clashes, even when the head of the procession arrived at the expected arrival point, place de l’Opéra, with stones and tear gas being thrown, while the unions were still far behind. In this context of social revolt, indignation has also spread over the expected visit to Paris of King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the first trip abroad of the British sovereign, scheduled for 26 to 29 March. A visit that should come as rubbish is piled up on the streets of the capital as a result of strikes by garbage collectors and with workers who have refused to provide red carpets for the visit.

