For the first time, night work was recognized as a risk factor for breast cancer in France. The news – made public by medical advice (the body delegated to rule on requests for recognition of occupational diseases in the public administration) and reported by various French newspapers including The world – concerns a former nurse, now retired, who worked at the Hôpital de Sarreguemines, in the Grand Est Region.

In over 28 years spent between the gynecology and cardiology departments, the woman counted 873 night services, alternating with morning or afternoon shifts until the age of 48, when she switched to day shifts only. Shortly afterwards, according to the French press, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. 14 years later, and after a union process carried out for over 5 years by the Confédération française démocratique du travail (CFDT, French Democratic Confederation of Labour, one of the largest national trade unions), his cancer was recognized as an occupational related disease right at night work. To assist the woman (who wishes to remain anonymous) were the trade unionists Josiane Clavelin and Brigitte Clément, who put together the scientific evidence which then led to this decision defined as “unprecedented”.

The legal consequences

Could the case also have legal implications in Italy? “The decision, the result of a long process carried out with the help of the union, represents an interesting precedent also in our country, since the scientific evidence and the arguments placed at the foundation of the provision could be referred to in the requests against INAIL or, in the event of litigation, in procedural documents for the recognition of cancer as an occupational disease, in situations similar to the case of the French nurse – respond to Oncoline Elizabeth Iannellilawyer and vice president of Aimac (Italian Association of Cancer Patients, Relatives and Friends) – However, it is necessary to make some clarifications, both in order not to give false illusions, and also to avoid unfounded and uselessly, how painfully, costly cases even emotional”.

As well explained in one of the guides of the association, in our country it is INAIL which compensates workers in cases where an occupational disease is recognized, i.e. contracted due to exposure to risk factors of a physical, chemical or biological nature present in the workplace (so-called environmental risk) or due to the work activity carried out. “On the basis of certain parameters indicated by the law – continues Iannelli – occupational diseases are divided into two groups: listed and non-listed diseases: for the former, the so-called ‘legal presumption of occupational origin’ applies, while for those not listed, the worker must provide proof that he has fallen ill due to work”. A well-known example of a tabulated occupational disease is mesothelioma, a tumor of the pleura that arises from exposure to asbestos. “The causal link between night work and breast cancer, on the other hand, has not yet been scientifically proven in a clear and unequivocal way and therefore there is no automatism in recognizing the disease as an occupational cancer. Indeed, even in the case of the French lady, it was necessary to demonstrate the causal link between the fact (repeated night work for prolonged periods of time) and the damaging event (breast cancer). In order to successfully bring a similar lawsuit, it would therefore be necessary to provide evidence of having worked night shifts for prolonged periods and to demonstrate the cause-and-effect relationship from a scientific point of view with the diagnosis of breast cancer. It is certainly interesting that for the first time compensation has been recognized not for exposure to a carcinogenic substance, but due to a way of working, which is already recognized to be more tiring and stressful from a psycho-physical point of view compared to normal day work.

The possible link between night work and breast cancer (and other diseases)

The hypothesis that night work, with the distortion of circadian rhythms and hormonal structures that depend on the sleep-wake rhythm, can influence the risk of breast cancer in women has been investigated for over 15 years. One of the first studies, conducted in Canada, had highlighted an increased risk of breast cancer for those who reverse shift work for prolonged periods, over 30 years. Other subsequent studies have then observed the correlation: the incidence of breast cancer seems to increase in night workers, regardless of the type of work performed. The mechanism underlying this possible correlation seems to involve melatonin, a hormone with an anticancer effect, the production of which by our body is disturbed by changes in the circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm also appears to influence the immune system and its alteration has also been linked to other pathologies, including cardiac ones.

But the evidence is not yet solid

In June 2020, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – an organization that deals, among other things, with classifying risk factors for cancer – published a monograph on the subject and classified night shift work as “probably carcinogenic to humans” for breast, prostate, colon and rectal cancer. That is, in group 2A: this class includes all substances and factors for which there is sufficient scientific evidence from animal experiments, but for which the evidence from studies in humans is still limited. Furthermore, the IARC classification does not tell us how much the increase in this risk is – whether low or high – but only indicates the strength of the evidence considered (in the same category, for example, there is also the smoke from the combustion of wood in the house) and the possible scientific rationale behind it. The IARC working group considered that the studies may suggest alterations in estrogen homeostasis, but the results are contradictory. As a commentary accompanying that publication points out, research in this area is not yet solid (as it also demonstrates an analysis of studies published in 2018 that has since been withdrawn).

An Italian study to clarify

In short, from a scientific point of view, the question is open and, in the next two years, an Italian research could help to clarify the doubts at least in part. The Sant’Orsola Malpighi Polyclinic of Bologna is leading it: “We will use the administrative data of the women who work at our center and at the Gaetano Martino Polyclinic of Messina to verify or exclude the link between night shifts and the onset of breast cancer”. explains Francis Violante, director of the Occupational Medicine Unit: Potentially we are talking about an audience of 10,000 female health workers. The study will have the advantage of being based on certain data, while most of the research carried out in the past was based on what women reported, therefore on memories and therefore may not be precise”. Certainly the attention of the research world is high: “Yes. The question for us is to take care of the health of the people who work in the hospital. About two-thirds of the nursing staff are women and work shifts. we therefore sent a request to the Ministry of Health which will finance this study with PNRR funds. In this way we will be able to confirm or not the link between night work and breast cancer and this will allow us to adopt, if necessary, the appropriate preventive medicine approaches”.