Health

70 people arrested in Paris. Spontaneous demonstrations across the country

At least 70 people they were arrested tonight in Paris in the demonstrations that are multiplying in the capital, from Les Invalides to the Opéra, from rue de Rivoli to the Bastille. Spontaneous demonstrations, more or less violent, are taking place in various cities, from Rennes to Nantes, from Tolosa to Rouen. In the Opéra district, on the great avenue that leads from the Opéra Garnier theater to the Louvre, bins were set on fire from which the rubbish accumulated after days of the garbage collectors’ strike was leaking.

Borne will invest the Constitutional Court to examine the law

The French premier Elisabeth Borne it will “directly” invest the Constitutional Court for an examination of the text “as soon as possible”. The possibility of an appeal to the Constitutional Council had been raised by some supporters of the motion of no confidence in the government, such as Mathilde Panot, president of the deputies of France Insoumise, Marine Le Pen and the centrist deputy Charles of Courson. The legislative instrument used by the executive for its reform, an amendment bill for the financing of social security, is being targeted. This type of text allows the use of Article 47.1 of the Constitution, which limits debates to 50 days in Parliament.

Spontaneous manifestationsmore or less violent, are taking place in different cities, from Rennes to Nantes, from Toulouse to Rouen. In the Opéra district, on the great avenue that leads from the Opéra Garnier theater to the Louvre, bins were set on fire from which the rubbish accumulated after days of the garbage collectors’ strike was leaking.

