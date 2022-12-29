news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 28 – The French government, which assures that it is “very carefully following the evolution of the situation in China“, in the face of the explosion of cases of Covid-19 it says it is “ready to study all measures profits that could be implemented accordingly, in collaboration with France’s European partners, and within the legal framework that exists today”. This was stated by the French Ministry of Health. (HANDLE).

