Night of rage and fires in Paris, where the situation flared up in several districts after motions of no confidence failed to bring about the fall of the government and the pension reform project. Hundreds of stops. Eleven policemen injured. President Emmanuel Macron receives Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in the morning, then in the evening all the majority MPs. In short, the French government survived the no-confidence motion advanced by the independent Liot party and voted by all the oppositions. The text, presented in controversy with Macron’s pension reform, did not reach the 287 votes necessary for its approval: 9 were missing from the appeal, stopping the final count at 278.

Il the events of war which led to the showdown in the National Assembly was the recourse to article 49.3 of the Constitution, the instrument adopted by the executive to speed up the reform process. “The 49.3 is not the invention of a dictator” declared the French premier Elisabeth Borne, defending the government choice in the debate that preceded the vote. Borne then said she was “determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations”.

«After the rejection of the no-confidence motions, the pension reform was adopted. We are focused on its implementation, under the best conditions for retirees. Government teams are mobilized on this and all other construction sites towards full employment,” French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt tweeted.

Marching protesters, riots in Paris

The reactions of the square are immediate. At Place Vauban, not far from the Palais Bourbon area (l’Assemblée Nationale), some bins were set on fire just a few minutes after the outcome of the vote. The police had been deployed since the morning of March 20 between Concorde and Champs-Elysées, still forbidden for gatherings, and the Invalides area. Objects were thrown by the demonstrators at the police who had ordered the unauthorized dispersal of the demonstration. In response, several charges and tear gas. The provisional balance of the day is at least 101 people arrested in Paris following the riots and violence. Spontaneous demonstrations, more or less violent, are taking place in various cities beyond the Alps, from Rennes to Nantes, from Toulouse to Rouen.

The government poised on the pension reform

Monday’s vote was a crucial moment for the government and for President Emmanuel Macron who used special constitutional powers to pass an unpopular reform and which unleashed a hornet’s nest of controversy and protests. To be approved, the no-confidence motion would have had to obtain the vote of half of the assembly, precisely 287 parliamentarians. From 1962 to today, no such motion has been successful. In recent days, the republican leader, Olivier Marleix, had announced that his group would vote against the motion of no confidence: “We recognize the need for a reform to save our pension system and defend the purchasing power of pensioners”, he had said.

The oppositions against the pension reform in France still have tools at their disposal to block the adoption of the provision, for example by resorting to the Constitutional Court or by promoting the organization of a shared initiative referendum. The shared initiative referendum (Rip) is a constitutional device which provides for the possibility of organizing a popular consultation on a bill, on the initiative of a fifth of the members of parliament, i.e. 185 of the 925 parliamentarians provided that the proposal is supported by a tenth of voters, i.e. 4.87 million people, whose signatures must be collected within nine months.

A bill to this effect has already been presented to the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, today. It was signed by more than 250 deputies and senators and according to Le Figaro, the proposal was accepted and sent to the Constitutional Court which has one month to examine it and decide whether to validate it. The bill states that “the statutory retirement age cannot be set above 62”. The obstacle to this provision consists in the fact that “this referendum cannot have as its object the abrogation of a legal device promulgated less than a year ago”.

