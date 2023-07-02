France still burns, 719 stopped overnight: summit at the Elysée concluded. Unrest also in Switzerland

The meeting at the Elysee between the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the premier Elisabeth Borne, and seven of their ministers has ended, to take stock of the crisis situation triggered by the protests over the death of Nahel, the young Algerian killed by a policeman on Tuesday. The French media report it. The first cars are leaving the Elysée after a meeting that lasted an hour and a half. The meeting was attended, among others, by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti.

The record

“It was a quieter night thanks to the resolute action of the police”. The French interior minister said, Gerald Darmanin, commenting on the fifth night of protests and urban violence following the police killing of the young Nahel Merzouk in Nanterre, in the Parisian banlieue. During the night, 719 people were arrested. Clashes took place in Paris, in the Champs Elysées area, in Marseilles, in Lyon, in Nice and in Rennes. A Renault dealership on fire in Brest. In total there were 486 arrests, of which 194 in the French capital. The revolt also infected Switzerland where incidents and looting were reported in the center of Lausanne. They are dynamic, connected and, according to the authorities, often “very young”. This is the profile of some of the protesters who in recent days in France have mourned “their anger” after the death of Nahel, 17, killed by a policeman during a check and marched through the country’s big cities. “The average age is 17,” Minister Darmanin said today, referring to the people arrested. Some of them have already started appearing in the courts of the Paris region. They are high school students, in vocational training, bartenders, young adults and many of them with a clean criminal record. Macron cancels visit to Germany – Tension continues to be very high in France, where the funeral of Nahel, the 17-year-old from Nanterre, whose death – at the hands of a policeman – set the country on fire. Tension and emotion in the mosque, thousands have called for “justice for Nahel” but there have been no incidents. However, we are heading towards a fifth night of clashes, still 45,000 policemen lined up with “enormous” reinforcements announced by Gérald Darmanin for the two cities most at risk in the last few hours, Lyon and Marseille. Emmanuel Macron meanwhile “wants to stay in France in the next few days”, and has postponed the state visit to Germany which was scheduled for tomorrow. Armored vehicles, helicopters, special departments of the GIGN: in Marseille and Lyon, the two cities that suffered the most from the violence of the accidents on the night between Friday and Saturday, saw the flow of an unprecedented amount of reinforcements. Darmanin assured that he had “enormous vehicles” in the two cities “without depleting the rest”. So much so as to avoid declaring the curfew that many invoked. If in Paris and Ile-de-France we count on the trend that yesterday recorded a relatively calmer evening than the previous one, Lyon has seen “unprecedented” violence in the last 48 hours, as the local authorities have repeated. Among the episodes that caused the most emotion, the fire of a media library in Metz last night, with the documents and computer equipment going up in flames causing incalculable damage. The institute would have celebrated 30 years of activity next year. In Montargis, in the center of the country (the Loire), three buildings were set on fire. In one of these, the pharmacy in the central square literally burned down. Against the impressive number of stops last night, over 1,300, 1,350 vehicles were reported on fire, 266 buildings on fire or seriously damaged, including 26 town halls and 24 schools. The number of fires on the streets is lower (dumpsters and street furniture), 2,560. While there were 31 attacks on police stations, 16 on municipal police posts, 11 on gendarmerie barracks. At least 79 policemen and gendarmes injured. Both Darmanin and the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, echoed the appeal launched yesterday by Macron to families, to “keep underage children at home”: “Parents must be told to look after their children – he said the Keeper of the Seals – parents who are not interested in them and those who let them wander around at night despite knowing where they are going risk 2 years in prison and a 30,000 euro fine.It is not up to the state to educate children, the state can help parents but it cannot replace them”. In the meantime, the body of young Nahel, in a white coffin, was buried in the Mont-Valérien cemetery in front of a few hundred family members, friends and peers from Nanterre. For the last farewell there were his grandmother and his mother, who raised him alone and who lately had seen him, like many of his friends in the banlieue, drop out of school and start earning his first money as a “rider”, dedicating himself in his free time to rap and motorbikes. And to his sporting passion for rugby.

The revolt is also spreading in Switzerland

The revolt that is setting fire to the “banlieues” in France is also attracting followers in Switzerland, after the calls for protest launched by protesters on Snapchat and Tiktok. In Lausanne there were clashes in the center, with 200 young people confronting the police, reports the ’20 minutes’ website. An Fnac shop and a shoe shop were looted.

