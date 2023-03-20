He didn’t get the 287 votes needed to bring down the French government “transpartisan” no-confidence motion by the independent party LIOT, voted by all opposition to the Borne government after the pension reform. 9 votes were missing due to the no-confidence vote which was voted by 278 MPs. The second motion of no confidence against the government of Elisabeth Borne, the one presented by Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, was also widely rejected. The votes in favor of the motion were 94 out of the 287 needed, 6 more than the 88 party deputies.

Groups of demonstrators are flocking after the “rescue” of Elisabeth Borne’s government from no-confidence by just 9 votes in the Assemblée Nationale, near the Invalides area. Others arrive towards Concorde. At Place Vauban, not far from the Palais Bourbon area (l’Assemblée Nationale), some bins have already been set on fire. The police have been deployed since this morning between Concorde and Champs-Elysées, which remain prohibited for gatherings, and the Invalides area. First clashes near the Assemblée Nationale between demonstrators who arrived to protest against the lack of confidence in the government by just 9 votes. Objects were thrown by the demonstrators at the police who had ordered the unauthorized dispersal of the demonstration. In response, several charges and tear gas. The situation in the French capital is very tense.

“What could not be achieved with a normal parliamentary vote, we must achieve with protests, strikes, demonstrations”: the leader of La France Insoumise told BFM TV, Jean-Luc Melenchon. “Now is the time to move on to popular distrust,” added the leader of the radical left.

French premier Elisabeth Borne said she was “determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations” in France, after the adoption of the disputed pension reform. “I am determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations for our country with my ministers and to devote all my energy to responding to the expectations of our fellow citizens”, the prime minister told France Presse, shortly before going to the Elysée from President Emmanuel Macron.

The French premier, Elisabeth Borne, arrived this evening at the Elysée by President Emmanuel Macron, after the definitive adoption of the disputed pension reform. According to reports from the Elysée, Macron has convened the prime minister again tomorrow morning together with the leaders of the majority to take stock of the situation. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, will receive the majority of parliamentarians tomorrow evening: this is what the Elysée affirms after the adoption of the disputed pension reform which provides for the progressive raising of the pension age from 62 to 64 years.

Marine Le Pen believes that French premier Elisabeth Borne “must leave” her post, or “the president (Emmanuel Macron) must make her resign”. For the leader of the Rassemblement National and former presidential candidate, the vote expressed today in the National Assembly – which saw the failure to adopt the motion of censure (no confidence) against the government by only 9 votes – is “a clear and fundamental sanction on the composition of the government”. “There is what the arithmetic result says but there is also what this result says politically”.

