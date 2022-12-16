After Upamecano and Rabiot, the Bayern striker is also indisposed and is in doubt for the final

There is one more opponent, in addition to Argentina, on France’s road to victory in the World Cup. It is a virus that is slowly infecting the team. It is not known whether it is a simple flu or Covid, given that tests are not mandatory for Fifa, but it certainly worries the transalpines and is not a little. The first to be affected were Upamecano e Rabiot (who have trained regularly anyway). The defender had a fever and a sore throat, but managed to sit on the bench for the match against Morocco. The Juventus player, on the other hand, remained in the hotel prey to flu symptoms, which have also affected in the last few hours Coman.

France are taking a series of countermeasures to stop the spread of the virus affecting their team, ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina. The cause could also be the so-called “camel flu”, a virus that is spreading in Qatar and affecting some athletes. It belongs to the coronovirus family and affects the respiratory tract.

Although coach Didier Deschamps is confident that both Upamecano and Rabiot will be available again for Sunday’s final, the pair were initially isolated from the others. The two were joined by Kingsley Coman, who was also feverish as revealed by the technical commissioner himself who tried to play down what happened. “There is no particular concern for a possible epidemic, these are cases of fever due to the effects of the air conditioning in the stadiums and in the various environments, exacerbated by efforts in the field – he said -. Of course, by now we are sensitive to everything that it’s viral and we’ve taken the necessary measures”. Meanwhile, Tchouameni revealed that hydroalcoholic gel appeared on the tables and after the quarterfinals against England, journalists were required to wear masks to enter the mixed zone where the interviews take place .

