France, two of the four children stabbed in Annecy remain serious







In France two of the four remain in serious condition children stabbed in Annecy by a Syrian asylum seeker. This was reported by government spokesman Olivier Veran. All the little ones who were injured were operated on but, in fact, two of them are not yet out of danger. Meanwhile, the attacker Abdalmasih Hanounwill undergo a visit to a psychiatrist to establish his mental condition.

The psychiatric visit – The attacker, who declared himself a Christian and shouted “in the name of Jesus” at the time of the attack, is still in custody, although the investigators have not yet been able to question him due to his condition, defined as “agitated “. Based on the psychiatric visit, it will then be decided whether to prolong the state of custody (in the event that mental problems are found, Hanoun will be hospitalized).

The asylum request – The 31-year-old attacker had already obtained asylum permits in Italy, Switzerland and Sweden, where he had now lived for about ten years. After failing to obtain Swedish nationality, the man went to France, where he applied for refugee status, which he was denied just a few days ago.

The reactions of the French right – On Thursday evening in the park where the attack took place, about fifty people of the extreme right gathered despite the ban on demonstrating by the prefecture. At the political level, several far-right exponents have criticized the government for what happened. “We need to considerably restrict the right to asylum,” Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen told Europe 1 radio station. See also Monkey pox: from incubation to symptoms what we know about Italian cases

