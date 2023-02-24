Francesca Fialdini tells with an open heart the terrible disease that struck her and changed her life forever.

Known for being the host of Freewheeling, Francesca Fialdini is a very talented woman, the same that led her to become a well-known television face of the Rai. The presenter has decided to silence the voices that circulate on his account telling once and for all what did he go through.

A bad disease, unfortunately, has distracted her from her daily life, in which many small obstacles that seem insurmountable have entered. Fialdini had never spoken of herself in this way: she is not used to talking about her private life, yet this time he found the courage to do it with a very sensitive topic.

He explained in detail what is the disease that struck you and how did you find out you had contracted it. In his words transpires all the suffering he experienced and the many difficulties he overcame in order to take his life back in hand.

The bitter discovery of Francesca Fialdini

We are used to seeing Francesca Fialdini always smiling, but she too went through a dark moment in her life: his healthIndeed, it was put to the test from a bad disease.

It was she, personally, who wanted to open up to her fans and tell what happened to her. She did it through a post on his social profiles, in which she stated that she was not at all willing to laugh less. Yet another proof of how much Fialdini is a strong woman who does not let herself be affected by the difficulties of her life.

The terrible disease that debilitated her

Although she is always smiling and always tries to see the positive side of things, the presenter has returned from a difficult period due to Covid. “I tested positive for Covid, I often undergo swab and yesterday before going to work I preferred to go to the pharmacy. And so I found out”he said. It was a very difficult situation for Fialdini, always busy with a thousand work commitments.

The liberating post did not go unnoticed even by his colleagues: among them, Rita Dalla Chiesa took the floor, commenting: “Come on Franci, tomorrow everyone to swab, without stress”. Not only her, many others showed solidarity with Fialdini and urged her to recover and fight Covid. Despite the scare, luckily everything worked out for the best and the presenter returned to the small screen stronger than before.